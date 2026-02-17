Skip to main content
The Current

Local News

Pulaski County, City of Radford locked in litigation over nearly 50-year-old agreement

Jack Doherty, Community Journalist

RADFORD, Va. – Pulaski County and the City of Radford are currently locked in litigation over a revenue-sharing agreement made in 1978, partially due to a particular area of Fairlawn.

“Kroger was the major player. And at that time the shopping center was just being developed.”

Tom Starnes, former Mayor of Radford

The shopping center in Fairlawn relied on Radford for electricity and water, and nearby Pulaski County residents wanted to join the city. Radford agreed, but a small strip of land owned by Montgomery County resulted in the annexation being blocked.

“And everybody agreed to pursue the annexation. And they were in agreement that they would like to become a part of the city of Radford.”

Tom Starnes, former Mayor of Radford

After Radford got that strip, the two sides agreed to share the sales tax revenue in 1978, making it Virginia’s first agreement of that kind.

The lawsuit could overturn this deal and set a precedent for similar agreements statewide.

