Roanoke College French club hosting Mardi Gras celebration

The day before Ash Wednesday is known to some as ‘Fat Tuesday,’ the French word for Mardi Gras.

It’s a day where people enjoy foods that usually don’t agree with their diet, like red meat and pancakes.

While the biggest celebrations are known to be in places like New Orleans, the Roanoke College French Club will be hosting its own Mardi Gras celebration.

“It is a celebration before the fasting season for Christian people,” President of Roanoke College French Club Lavender Oman said. “It became a really important thing for a lot of French-speaking areas because of the larger carnival experience.”

However, Mardi Gras is more than just wild partying and gorging on delicious (and unhealthy) food.

It’s about celebrating cultural differences from across the world.

“It’s been really fascinating doing the research and finding out just how much these celebrations are similar but how different,” said Secretary of Roanoke College French Club Kathryn McElfresh.

The French Club has been prepping since November and has brought in other clubs to help out.

There will be all the Mardi Gras essentials such as king cake, beignets and New Orleans-themed jazz music.

It also promises to be a celebration unique to college students.

“I think a lot of people want an experience that isn’t quite the standard college party but is still a good chill time,” Oman said.