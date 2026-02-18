Bedford teen arrested for allegedly taking photos of girls at Lynchburg YMCA locker room

A 17-year-old boy from Bedford was arrested for allegedly taking photos of girls in a locker room at the Jamerson YMCA in Lynchburg, according to the police department.

Lynchburg police responded to the report on Monday, Feb. 16, at about 6 p.m. and were able to quickly locate and arrest the boy.

Authorities said he is being held at the Lynchburg Regional Juvenile Detention Center on the following charges:

Unlawful creation of images, two counts

Peeping or spying into a dwelling, two counts

Photographs for purposes of an obscene nature, two counts

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Leidich at 434-232-7618. Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Central Virginia Crime Stoppers by calling 888-798-5900 or using the P3 Tips mobile app.