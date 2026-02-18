Campbell County Sheriff’s Office actively searching for wanted suspect in Leesville Road area

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the department was actively searching for a wanted suspect who fled on foot while deputies attempted to serve a warrant in the Leesville Road area.

According to officials, 47-year-old Chris Austin Dooley is wanted on one felony count of probation violation. Deputies made contact during the attempted warrant service, but Dooley fled.

Recommended Videos

The Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in and around the Leesville Road area to remain alert and report any sightings or information immediately.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Chris Austin Dooley is urged to contact:

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574;

Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-(888) 798-5900;

Or submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com.

CCSO is urging the public not to approach if they come in contact with Dooley.