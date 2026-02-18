City of Roanoke approves naming rights extension with the Berglund Center

The Roanoke City Council unanimously voted in favor of executing a naming, advertising, and sponsorship agreement with the Berglund Management Group, Inc. at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The agreement will see the former Roanoke Civic Center keep the Berglund name for one year, but the city has an option to extend the naming rights for either one or two years.

“We’ve had a really good relationship with Berglund Management Company,” Mayor Joe Cobb said. “Their investment in the Roanoke Civic Center has allowed us to make some significant improvements and also provide some important access to the Berglund Center.”

Berglund will be paying a license fee of $100,000 to the city to keep the naming rights, but will receive perks such as having exclusive advertising rights for automobile-related sales and services and the placement of signage bearing Berglund’s name throughout the premises.

Regarding talks of revitalizing the Berglund Center, Cobb said that Berglund Management Inc. will have a seat at the table.

“We’re certainly open to their perspective,” Cobb said. “As I’ve said, they’ve made a significant investment in the property, not only to the naming rights but otherwise, and we definitely want their input and their advice.”

Because the agreement isn’t longer than five years, no other bids were placed for the naming rights and the city didn’t have to have an open bid process.