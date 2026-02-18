Covington man arrested on charge involving online communications with a minor

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A Covington man has been arrested on a charge related to the use of electronic communications in an offense involving a minor, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office and Regional Jail.

Officials said Richard Caldwell Jr., of Covington, was taken into custody Feb. 17 following an investigation conducted with assistance from the Covington Division of Police and the Alleghany Regional Emergency Response Team.

Authorities allege Caldwell violated Virginia Code § 18.2-374.3, which addresses the use of communication systems to facilitate certain offenses involving minors.

Caldwell is being held at the Alleghany County Regional Jail without bond, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

In the Facebook statement, Sheriff Kyle Moore said the agency remains committed to pursuing cases involving the exploitation of children. He also urged parents and guardians to stay vigilant by monitoring children’s online activity, using parental controls and reporting suspicious communications to law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials said no additional information would be released at this time.