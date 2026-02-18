Lung cancer remains leading cause of cancer deaths in U.S., early detection key

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., killing hundreds of people every day, according to the American Lung Association.

While more people are surviving lung cancer than ever before, experts say much more needs to be done to reduce cases of what is still considered the deadliest cancer despite advances in detection and treatment.

Early detection of lung cancer through a low-dose CT scan can reduce the risk of dying by at least 20%.

Dr. Andrea McKee of the American Lung Association said, “Early-stage screen-detected lung cancer has a 90% chance of being cured. I’ll say it again, that means 90% of patients are alive and disease-free five years out from their diagnosis of lung cancer, if we can detect their lung cancer at stage one through screening.”

Candidates for lung cancer screening include smokers between the ages of 50 and 80 with a 20 pack-year history — meaning one pack a day for 20 years or two packs a day for 10 years.

Screening is recommended for current smokers or those who quit within the last 15 years.

Dr. McKee added, “A lot of physicians aren’t completely aware of the new recommendations, and many patients aren’t aware of the new recommendations.”

This lack of awareness may be one reason fewer than one in five eligible people actually get screened for lung cancer.

Although CT scans have been used for decades, the technology to detect early lung cancer is relatively new.

To address the awareness gap, the American Lung Association launched a website called “Saved by the Scan,” where anyone can take a quiz to see if they should get screened.

Dr. McKee urged, “If you’re at risk for lung cancer, talk to your doctor about getting screened.”

Click here to take the quiz.