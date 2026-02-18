Martinsville mayor suspended as recall petition advances to court

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A show-cause notice issued Wednesday morning has led to the temporary suspension of Martinsville Mayor L.C. Jones from the City Council, marking the latest step in an ongoing effort to remove him from office.

The notice requires Jones to appear in court and respond to allegations outlined in a recall petition filed by a group of Martinsville residents. The petitioners previously gathered enough signatures to formally submit the recall to the city, advancing the matter for legal review.

“Our goal all along was to get this in front of a judge so that he can see the facts and circumstances that have been denied to the public,” said Patti Covington, who helped lead the effort.

For several weeks, Patrick Flinn reviewed the petition and supporting documentation. On Tuesday night, Flinn determined there was sufficient cause to advance the petition and send it to circuit court.

When asked whether she was surprised the petition moved forward, Covington said she was not.

“Honestly, we aren’t surprised. As we were out talking to residents and collecting signatures, it became clear how widespread the upset is,” she said.

Jones previously dismissed the recall effort in an interview, saying he was not concerned about losing his position.

“They have no evidence, they have no actual facts. That’s just what they believe. They’re hoping that a judge looks at it but that’s not how it works,” Jones said.

However, new information released by the commonwealth’s attorney alleges that Jones accepted a bribe from former Martinsville City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides and failed to recuse himself from multiple conflicts of interest during salary negotiations involving her position.

Flinn’s report outlines a series of alleged incidents involving Jones and Ferrell-Benavides that investigators say constitute potential conflicts of interest.

The report references instances where Ferrell-Benavides provided Jones with gifts, including a hot tub and a flight to Las Vegas for him and his significant other. Those events led up to Jones approving a controversial raise for Ferrell-Benavides in March of last year.

The report also examines evidence that Ferrell-Benavides tried to help get Jones a job in Petersburg and provide him with free legal counsel.

Jones also appears to have the same legal counsel as Ferrell-Benavides, per the report.

City Council member Aaron Rawls, who has been critical of Jones throughout the process, said he believes the case moving forward brings relief to some residents.

“It feels like this community will get some of the justice it has yearned for a very long time,” Rawls said. “We might be able to get a very bad person out of public office.”

Jones’ suspension is set to last for the next week as the case proceeds in circuit court. A hearing will determine whether the recall effort will move forward and whether Jones will ultimately be removed from office.