Pittsylvania County board censures supervisor over shoplifting charges

PITTSYLVANIA CO., Va. – Pittsylvania County officials voted 6-1 Tuesday to censure Supervisor Tim Dudley. The resolution removes Dudley from all board-appointed committees but allows him to keep his role as supervisor.

Chairman Robert Tucker, who voted in favor of the censure, said he wanted to be transparent and honest with voters. “If there’s a mistake or an issue, we have to own it and we have to deal with it,” Tucker said. He expressed disappointment that Dudley did not publicly acknowledge the situation. “I was saddened by the fact that he did not step up and own the mistake and make a statement to his constituents and to the public. You owe that to people when you are an elected official.”

John Owen, a resident of Pittsylvania County, expressed frustration with the county’s legislative body. “The citizens of Pittsylvania County deserve better of its legislative body than we’ve been getting,” Owen said.

Vice-Chair Vic Ingram also supported the censure, acknowledging the difficulty of the decision. “You know you have to do the right thing, even if it is a hard thing to do. I have much compassion for Tim, his family, his friends and his constituents, but this is the right thing to do,” Ingram said.

The censure follows Dudley’s recent legal troubles. Less than a month before the vote, Dudley pleaded not guilty in Campbell County court to misdemeanor shoplifting charges. In November, Dudley was caught on camera reaching over a counter and stealing kratom, an herbal substance known for stimulant or sedative effects.

Attempts to speak with Dudley at the meeting were unsuccessful, as he declined an interview.

While the censure means Dudley will be removed from all board-appointed committees, the county’s website did not list him as a member of any committees prior to the meeting. As part of his legal resolution, Dudley will pay restitution to the store, take a shoplifting class, and remain on good behavior during a year-long advisement period.