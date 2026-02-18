Spreading the love: Here’s a look back at your Valentine’s Day photos

While Valentine’s Day has come and gone, 10 News took some time to spread the love on Random Acts of Kindness Day on Tuesday.

You all shared photos of your loved ones celebreating and it’s time to take a look back.

We start with a couple out of Eagle Rock. They celebrated Valentine’s Day with an anniversary photo shoot, pulling out what we believe to be a wedding dress for the special occasion. Talk about being dressed to impress!

Eagle Rock couple celebrates Valentine's Day in style. (WSLS / Pin It)

Next, we highlight a lovely photo from Rhonda Akers and her husband, who just celebrated 34 years of marriage this year. Huge congrats to the lovely couple!

Congrats to Rhonda Akers and her husband for celebrating 34 years of marriage this year! How special! (WSLS / Pin It)

And finally, a couple out of Vinton spent the holiday together. Jason said his wife, Brenda, is his Valentine every day. How sweet!

Love is in the air for this Vinton couple! (WSLS / Pin It)

Have photos you want to share? Send them here: wsls.com/pins