Virginia’s first wind farm to supply all power to Google

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – Construction is underway on the Rocky Forge Wind Project, Virginia’s first land-based wind farm, located in Botetourt County.

Developed by Apex Clean Energy, the project is designed as a utility-scale wind energy facility with a planned capacity between 75 and 79.3 megawatts. According to Apex Clean Energy, this capacity could supply electricity to approximately 21,000 homes annually.

The wind farm will use GE turbines and connect to existing high-voltage transmission infrastructure. The site is situated along the ridge line of North Mountain in northern Botetourt County, selected for its wind resources and proximity to transportation and power lines, according to information from Timmons Group and RockyForgeWind.com.

The project is expected to reach commercial operation by late 2026, according to Apex Clean Energy.

The construction phase is projected to create up to 250 full-time equivalent jobs, with about seven long-term operations positions anticipated after completion. The project is also expected to generate between $20 million and $30 million in state and local tax revenue over its lifetime, along with income for landowners and local government services, according to Apex Clean Energy.

Electricity generated by the wind farm will be sold under a long-term power purchase agreement to Google, supporting the company’s data centers and carbon-free energy objectives.

The project is subject to Virginia’s Permit by Rule process under the Virginia Administrative Code 9 VAC 15-40. This process includes environmental review and public participation, with documentation and public comment opportunities available on the project’s website.

The Rocky Forge Wind Project aligns with the goals of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which requires utilities to transition to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2045 to 2050. The act also supports development of renewable energy resources and workforce growth, according to the Virginia Department of Energy.

Some local residents have expressed concerns about the potential for additional wind turbines in the future.

“If you got one up here, they’re going to come in here and put a lot of pressure to get exactly the same treatment,” said Bill Van Velzer, a Botetourt resident. “I mean how would we like to have across this entire ridge here wind turbines?”

Apex Clean Energy anticipates the Rocky Forge Wind Farm will be operational before the end of 2026.