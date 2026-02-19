Patchwork 250: From roots to footsteps - Tracing the historical beginnings of the Appalachian Trail

Step back in time to 1921 and trace the origins of the iconic Appalachian Trail, a gem that winds through the beautiful Roanoke Valley.

ROANOKE, VA – Patchwork 250 is a new initiative from WSLS 10 that tells Virginia’s story, one piece at a time. Like a quilt made of many patches, every person, story, and tradition adds something special to our history. Join us as we celebrate 250 years by sharing the stories that make our region unique, one patch at a time.

For nearly a century, the Appalachian Trail has wound its way through the Roanoke Valley, becoming not just a hiking path but a cornerstone of local history and community life.

“McAfee Knob is probably the most photographed place on the whole Appalachian Trail,” says Diana Christopoulos, historian for the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club (RATC). “You can hardly go anywhere in the east that people don’t know what it is.”

The trail’s origins trace back to 1921, when two visionaries clashed over its future. Landscape architect Benton MacKay dreamed of creating a wilderness refuge from urban America. However, it was Navy lawyer Myron Avery who transformed that dream into reality by establishing local clubs, including Roanoke’s chapter, to construct the 2,000-mile footpath from Maine to Georgia.

Their conflict peaked in the 1930s over the Blue Ridge Parkway construction.

“MacKay was very upset because he didn’t want a road. The whole point was to get away from roads,” Christopoulos explains. “They never spoke to each other again after that.”

The Roanoke club’s founding in 1932 brought together an unlikely group: professors from Roanoke and Hollins colleges, along with a group of U.S. Postal Service workers known as “The Nomads,” who could only hike on Sundays due to their six-day workweek. The club was unique for its time, maintaining an equal balance of men and women members.

Among its notable members was Grandma Emma Gatewood, the first woman to solo through-hike the entire trail.

“She joined our club in the 1950s and routinely stopped here during her hikes,” Christopoulos says. “In 1957, during her second through-hike, she stayed in the cabin of club member Frank Callahan.”

Today, the RATC boasts more than 700 volunteers who maintain 120 miles of trail. The organization operates within what Christopoulos calls an “inverted pyramid” structure: “At the bottom is the National Park Service with less than 10 staff members for a 2,200-mile trail. Then you have the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, and at the top, thousands of volunteers.”

The trail has become an international destination.

“People come here from all over the world,” Christopoulos notes. “I’ve met visitors from Japan who made this their only stop in Virginia. They come here to learn from us about trail management.”

For newcomers, the trail offers varying levels of challenge.

“If you want something really hard, go to Dragon’s Tooth. It’s got the hardest mile on the Appalachian Trail in Virginia,” Christopoulos suggests. “Or if you want something easier, hike away from McAfee Knob.”

Christopoulos, who completed the entire trail in 2008, finds personal solace in these mountains. “What’s important for me about it is I can come here and no matter how hectic the day has been, within 30 minutes or so, I’m peaceful,” she says.

The trail continues to serve its original purpose as a refuge from urban life, while fostering a unique community.

“We have members from across the political spectrum who happily work together,” Christopoulos says. “In times of division, it’s something we can share and work on together.”

Those interested in exploring the trail need only minimal preparation.

“It’s in your backyard,” Christopoulos says. “Just bring water and a flashlight in case you’re out after dark, and make sure you carry out all your trash. The parking is free, the hiking is free, and you’re part of something that stretches from Georgia to Maine.”

Want to discover more stories that make Virginia unique? Visit the Patchwork 250 page to explore the full quilt of our region’s history, one patch at a time.