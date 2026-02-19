Suspect arrested after Lynchburg shooting leaves man hospitalized

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a Lynchburg shooting that left another man hospitalized, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

The shooting occurred Wednesday, Feb. 18, around 10:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Woodrow Street. Officers arrived within minutes of the initial report and found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital by the Lynchburg Fire Department for treatment.

Shortly after arriving on the scene, Lynchburg Police, with support from the community, identified and located a suspect who was taken into custody.

Lynchburg Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with video evidence or who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Detective Donellan at 434-455-6184 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at http://p3tips.com or via the P3 app on your mobile device. To receive a link to the anonymous tip form via text, text CVCS to 738477.