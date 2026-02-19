Tiny Cargo Company opens new manufacturing plant in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Tiny Cargo Company has officially opened a new manufacturing facility in Roanoke, the company announced.

Officials say its a first of its kind facility dedicated to producing milk exosomes, which are microscopic, naturally occurring particles found in cow’s milk and help cells throughout the body communicate.

Exosomes are naturally produced by all living cells and are abundant in milk. In milk, they are designed by nature to survive digestion and effectively deliver biological signal. Tiny Cargo has developed and patented the world’s first scalable process for safely isolating exosomes from cow’s milk and producing them at an industrial scale, turning a promising research discovery into practical applications.

“Milk exosomes are nature’s own FedEx delivery system,” said Alan Gourdie, CEO of The Tiny Cargo Company. “What we’ve built in Roanoke allows us to turn something that was once only in research labs into a reliable, safe, and scalable production, making real products possible, ranging from oral medicines and nutritional supplements to advanced skincare.”

The new facility features over 2,000 square feet of specialized clean room space built to meet strict manufacturing standards.

“Our work sits at the intersection of biology and manufacturing,” said Dr. Spencer Marsh, Chief Science Officer of The Tiny Cargo Company. “By using a natural system that already works inside the body, we can help make products safer, more effective, and easier for people to use.”

Regional leaders state that the facility underscores the Roanoke region’s growing reputation as a hub for innovative companies to start, grow, and succeed.

“The Roanoke region’s manufacturing sector continues to flourish, and Tiny Cargo’s expansion shows how that strength extends into advanced biotechnology,” said John Hull, president and CEO of the Roanoke Regional Partnership. “Keeping a company like Tiny Cargo here as it scales takes intention and partnership, and this project shows that Roanoke is a place where innovative companies can start, grow, and succeed.”

“This facility sends a strong signal about the kind of business environment we have in the Roanoke Region,” said Eric Sichau, president of the Roanoke Regional Chamber. “When companies are ready to grow, they find a business community that understands innovation, supports investment, and works collaboratively to help employers succeed. That is a message other growing companies will pay attention to.”

With its new Roanoke facility now open, Tiny Cargo is positioning the region as a leader in a technology that could shape the future of healthcare, nutrition, and biotechnology manufacturing worldwide.