Two burned, including child, following Patrick County mobile home fire

PATRICK CO., Va. – The Patrick Springs Volunteer Fire Department announced Thursday that a man and a child were hospitalized with burns following a fire in Patrick County.

According to officials, crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 7:45 a.m. while a crew of four were standing by at the station including Chief 23. As the crew was in engine 23 a vehicle pulled into the station in front of the engine.

A woman got out of her vehicle with a child who had been severely burned. Officials said the mother had driven from the scene of the fire to the station seeking help for the child.

Crews immediately started to tend to the child and requested EMS to respond to the station and requested an air ambulance. The child was then transported to Stuart Hospital and then flown to Baptist Hospital.

Engine 23 arrived on the scene of the fire to find a working mobile home fire and a man with severe burns as well. Another air ambulance was requested. The fire was quickly knocked out, and crews determined that all other occupants made it out of the home.

The Volunteer Department issued the following statement in a social media post in part: