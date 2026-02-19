Skip to main content
WATCH: Southwest Virginia Tourism on the Rise

Big news for Southwest Virginia as tourism is on the rise across the region. Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge held a conference Thursday to share the news.

Officials have reported an increase in lodging demand exceeding the previous year and the revenue that outpaces both state and national trends. Their marketing campaigns have played a role in driving success, including promoting Roanoke as a “Metro Mountain Adventure”.

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge also highlights national events like the ODAC Tournament and the Endurance Mountain Bike National Championships as major boosters for tourism in the area.

