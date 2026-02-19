You’re invited to a baby shower to help injured and orphaned baby wildlife

10 News anchor Rachel Lucas got to hold the week-old beaver kit. She is a permitted volunteer and board member at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center.

Wildlife Warriors for the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center will host a “baby shower” donation drive to help the center prepare for the busy spring baby season. The event will take place Saturday, Feb. 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 22, from noon to 4 p.m. at Nature’s Emporium, 3912 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia.

This baby shower is a wish list in-kind donation drive designed to stock up on frequently used and essential items for the center’s wildlife hospital. The event promises fun for the whole family, featuring a face painter and the chance to see some of the center’s amazing wildlife ambassadors up close.

Recommended Videos

Photo of some of the baby opossums. (Copyright 2025 by Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center - All rights reserved.)

In-kind donations, monetary contributions, and gift cards will help the center acquire species-specific baby formula, critical medications, produce, meat, dry feed, and countless other supplies needed to rehabilitate, and release orphaned and injured wild animals.

Each year, the center admits many different species with varying needs during baby season and throughout the year. “From nuts to seeds, to meats and produce, the needs change weekly depending on the staggered birthing times between the species,” said Sabrina Garvin, president and co-founder of the Wildlife Warriors. “Because not all species are born at the same time of the year, we must be prepared for whatever species, of the 290 that we’ve admitted since we opened, may come through its doors.”

Garvin emphasized the importance of public support. “Support from the public is vital to our efforts to give the hundreds of baby wildlife, from bunnies, squirrels and opossums to owlets, songbirds, reptiles and more, the chance to survive and thrive. Every monetary donation, gift card or item purchased will make a big difference and will ensure the animals will get the shelter, nourishment and medical care they need to be able to get back out in the wild.”

This is the male bobcat kitten that arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in May from Floyd, Va. (WSLS)

Currently the center is caring for two bobcat kittens who will be released this spring. You can learn more about them here, or watch a 10 News Special Vanishing Voices: Saving Virginia’s Wildlife.

You can also check in on them anytime through WSLS 10’s live stream of the bobcats in their enclosure at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center.

Wish lists for donations include: