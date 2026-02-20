Man arrested on multiple charges following assault of a family member in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested on multiple charges after the assault of a family member in Amherst County on Thursday, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said.

ACSO said they were notified of a domestic violence incident involving a firearm that occurred at a residence on Volley Hudson Road on Wednesday. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman who had sustained injuries during the incident, and she was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

Authorities said an extensive multi-agency search was then conducted around the area through Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The suspect was later found and arrested within a wooded area near the scene of the crime.

As a result, 44-year-old Robert William Campbell was arrested on the following charges:

Attempted murder

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Abduction

Strangulation

Reckless handling of a firearm

Assault & battery of a family member

Cambpell is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Amherst.

Amherst County Sheriff J. Ayers thanked the following agencies for their additional assistance in the investigation:

Amherst County Public Safety, Fire & EMS

Lynchburg Police Department

Virginia State Police

We will update you as more information becomes available.