Lockdown lifted at New River Community College

UPDATE

The lockdown at New River Community College has been lifted, officials say. The college will remain closed on Friday, Feb. 20.

Recommended Videos

ORIGINAL STORY

New River Community College is currently on lockdown, and law enforcement is investigating a report of a suspect on campus with a weapon, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management.

New River Community College told 10 News that it received a threat via a phone call, and local law enforcement is on campus investigating.

Authorities say no shots have been fired or injuries reported at this time.

Pulaski County Schools are currently on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story continues to develop.