Person of interest identified, one injured following Martinsville shooting

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A person of interest has been identified following a shooting that left one injured in Martinsville on Friday, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said they responded to the Sportslanes on Koehler Road after a shots-fired report around 12:15 a.m. on Friday. Evidence was then found at the scene correlating with the shooting reports.

Authorities said that, later, one person arrived at SOVAH Health Martinsville with a gunshot wound to the leg. They were then transferred to another medical facility for further treatment of the non-life-threatening injury.

Deputies said they, along with investigators, processed the scene and interviewed multiple witnesses. Investigators found the shooting occurred in the Sportslanes parking lot and was likely an isolated incident. Only one injury was reported.

Investigators said they have identified a person of interest, but will not yet release a name due to the ongoing investigation.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.