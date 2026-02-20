The YMCA at Virginia Tech to offer affordable prom syle to teens

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The YMCA at Virginia Tech, in partnership with the Blacksburg Junior Women’s Club and the members of Chi Delta Alpha, announced the return of the Cinderella and Prince Charming Boutique.

The collaborative community initiative ensures that all teens can enjoy a magical and affordable prom experience. The boutique provides high school students with access to new and gently used formal wear, shoes and accessories for both young men and women.

“Prom is a meaningful milestone for many teens, and we believe cost should never be the reason someone misses out,” said Laureen Blakemore, Director of Community Engagement. “Our boutique offers a wide range of styles and sizes, and volunteers are available to help each guest find just the right outfit.”

The Blacksburg Junior Women’s Club shares the YMCA’s commitment to accessibility and youth empowerment. “This project reflects our mission perfectly,” said a representative. “It’s a joy to help students who might otherwise struggle with the expense of formalwear.”

Location

The Y Center

Emily Stewart Event Room

1000 N. Main Street

Blacksburg, VA

No appointment required

Event Dates:

Friday, February 27 — 3:00–6:00 PM

Saturday, February 28 — 10:00 AM–2:30 PM

Friday, March 27 — 3:00–6:00 PM

Saturday, March 28 — 10:00 AM–2:30 PM

Friday, April 10 — 3:00–6:00 PM

Saturday, April 11 — 10:00 AM–2:30 PM