WATCH: Bedford residents share views on 2045 comprehensive plan

BEDFORD, Va. – Bedford residents got to have their say Thursday night about how they want their town to change over the next 20 years. The town held its 2045 comprehensive plan meeting to talk about how Bedford will grow and spend money over the next 20 years. Folks gathered to discuss housing, traffic and the budget.

After a quick overview, officials asked for questions and ideas. 10 News spoke with residents who said they want smarter housing, less traffic and better spending. Residents hope for safer roads and more affordable homes.

“The property value has gone up a lot in the town. I’m concerned that of somebody works for the town and can’t afford to live here, that’s concerning to me,” Tim Brooke, a Bedford resident, said.

The feedback from the community will help shape the final plan before it gets approved.