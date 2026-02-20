WATCH: Home and Garden Show returns to the Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. – Well, this may be the perfect weekend to get a head start on spring home projects as the Greater Roanoke Home and Garden Show is back at the Berglund Center this weekend.

It is the 16th anniversary of the show, and they are looking to make sure your home is stacked with new improvements for the spring. You will be able to find all your renovation needs, like builders, remodelers, contractors and building supplies. Plus, the Angels of Assisi will be there as part of a pop-up adoption event all weekend.

“You know where you can get a a hot tub or plants anything like that and you can get a cat or a dog to spend time in the area. We’ve had really good luck in years past so we like to come out here every year, bring a bunch of animals out here and get them into homes.”