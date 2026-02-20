Skip to main content
Williamson Road Demonstration Project Survey now open

New grant program for Roanoke's Williamson Road

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke announced Friday that it was inviting the public to give feedback on the Williamson Road Demonstration Project, which temporarily added a center lane to the section of the busy corridor.

Residents can share their experiences here. The five-minute survey will be available through Feb. 28.

The Demonstration Project is part of Envision Williamson Road, A USDOT Thriving Communities initiative. Since implementing the demonstration, feedback from residents and businesses has already informed several operational adjustments along the corridor, officials said.

