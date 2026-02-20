Yokohama Tires plant in Salem closing March 18

Yokohama Tires in Salem will permanently close March 18 after a tentative agreement with the United Steelworkers union on Feb. 20.

All employees will be paid through March 31. Workers must stay employed through the closure date to qualify for benefits. Employees with questions regarding early departure should contact the Union Hall.

As we’ve previously reported, nearly 400 workers face layoffs amid declining demand and changing market needs. The closure comes earlier than the previously considered September 2026.

Salem City Manager Chris Dorsey said previously that the city is coordinating with partners to help affected families find new jobs.

We will continue to update this article as closure details are finalized.