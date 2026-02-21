Botetourt community seeks answers, plans action on Google data center proposal

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Botetourt community members gathered this afternoon to discuss the proposed Google data center planned for the county.

The group held an information session to share insights gained from documents and conversations with officials. Many residents said they have felt left out of the loop and used the meeting to exchange information and figure out how to get clear answers.

They also developed a plan to stay connected and attend future Board of Supervisors meetings to maintain pressure on local leaders.

Misty Dawn Vickers of the Southwest Virginia Data Center Transparency Alliance said, “We have a lot of people who are uninformed in our community, we have a lot of people who have questions, and today specifically, we are looking each month to increase and to empower our community members to feel confident to speak on these matters.”

10 News has reached out to the Botetourt Board of Supervisors multiple times for comment, but has not yet received a response.