Six arrested after major drug trafficking bust in Rockbridge County

From left to right: Lee Davis Jr., Maxwell Richerson, Amanda Riddle, Charles Byers, Kiana Whitesell, and Sheena Lewis.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Six people were arrested following a major drug trafficking conspiracy in Rockbridge County, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office said.

Court records show that numerous arrests were made of suspects involved in the trafficking of around 100 pounds of illegal narcotics over the past several months in Buena Vista and Rockbridge County.

The following were arrested in connection with the drug trafficking that had been taking place:

Lee Davis, Jr., of Lynchburg, VA Distribution of Methamphetamine (3rd or subsequent offense) Distribution of Methamphetamine Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine/Methamphetamine Mixture

Sheena Lewis, of Buena Vista Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine (2 counts) Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine/Methamphetamine Mixture

Charles Byers, of Buena Vista Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine (2 counts) Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine/Methamphetamine Mixture

Kiana Whitesell, of Rockbridge County Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine Child Endangerment

Maxwell Richerson, of Buena Vista Distribution of Methamphetamine (3rd or subsequent offense) Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine/Methamphetamine Mixture

Amanda Riddle, of Rockbridge County Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine (3rd or subsequent offense) Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine/Methamphetamine Mixture



Those arrested and charged for their suspected involvement in this case are facing sentences related to the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

“The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is committed to reducing drug-related crime. With the help of the James River Regional Drug Task Force and our local law enforcement partners, we have increased the number of drug cases referred for prosecution and will continue to do so in our ongoing effort to make our community safer." Rockbridge County Sheriff Tony McFaddin

RCSO said the following worked on this case:

Office of the Sheriff for Rockbridge County and Lexington City

Buena Vista Police Department

Offices of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Lexington-Rockbridge and Buena Vista

James River Regional Drug Task Force

This investigation is still ongoing. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.