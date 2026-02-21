Three arrested, various drugs seized following Henry County drug bust

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Three people were arrested and various drugs were seized as a result of a drug bust that occurred in Henry County on Friday, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said they executed a search warrant around 11:45 a.m. on Friday at a residence on the 380 block of Out-A-Way Drive in Bassett. This warrant was a result of an ongoing investigation that was being conducted by the Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit and Drug Interdiction Unit.

During the investigation, a traffic stop was conducted on a convicted felon who resided at the residence. During the stop, a K-9 assisted deputies in discovering suspected crack cocaine, money, and firearms. 67-year-old Claude Donnell Woods was arrested as a result and charged with the following:

Possession with the intent to sell schedule I or II drugs (cocaine)

Possession with the intent to sell schedule I or II drugs (methamphetamine)

Possession of schedule I/II drug with a firearm.

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Woods is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

While deputies searched the Bassett residence, they said a man barricaded himself inside a structure in the area. The HCSO SWAT team responded to the scene and used chemical munitions. After this, the man exited the structure peacefully and was arrested. He was identified as 47-year-old Verlon Reno Hall and was charged with the following:

Resisting Arrest/Obstructing Justice

Falsely identifying self to law enforcement

Three counts of Probation Violation out of Franklin County

Hall is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

As the search of the property continued, authorities said a third man arrived at the scene to visit the residence. It was quickly determined that the visitor was wanted by the Martinsville Police Department. He was identified as 57-year-old Leroy Ellis. Ellis was arrested and charged with the following out of Martinsville:

Assault on Law Enforcement Officer

Obstruction of Justice

respassing

Drunk in Public

Ellis is being held at the Henry County Jail on a $1,000 secured bond.

The following items were seized as a result of this entire investigation:

Approximately thirteen ounces of crack cocaine

Approximately five ounces of methamphetamine

Digital scales commonly used in the distribution of narcotics.

Eight firearms

Three motor vehicles

Three ATV’s

One utility trailer

Other power tools and equipment

This investigation is still ongoing, and more charges are possible as it continues.

“Illegal drugs continue to destroy lives, families, and neighborhoods. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will remain relentless in pursuing those who distribute narcotics in our community. We appreciate the citizens who come forward with information and help us build strong cases that hold offenders accountable.” Sheriff Wayne Davis of Henry County

We will continue to update you with more infortmation as it becomes available.