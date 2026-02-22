Floyd County Sheriff’s Office gives update to increased law enforcement presence in Willis

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on the increased law enforcement that occurred on Thursday and Friday last week in the Willis area.

FCSO said the increased law enforcement presence was “part of a proactive effort to keep the public highways free of illegal narcotics.” Floyd County received assistance from the Radford City Police Department K9 during the operation.

Authorities called the operation “successful,” and the sheriff’s office thanked the public for their understanding.