Man dead following single-vehicle crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead following a single-vehicle crashthat occurred in Bedford County on Saturday, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said the crash occurred around 11:08 p.m. on Saturday on Forest Road, about a quarter of a mile south of Cotton Town Road.

Investigators said a Rav4 was traveling south on the road, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, striking trees.

Authorities identified the driver as 65-year-old Rodney Stegall of Lynchburg. Stegall was taken to a Lynchburg hospital for treatment, where he later died.

This crash is still under investigation.