Consumer Reports: Making sure your grocery budget goes as far as possible

Grocery prices continue to squeeze family budgets, making that weekly supermarket run a bit harder to manage.

But there is some good news: Making some small changes can help you find some savings at the checkout.

From eggs to meat to everyday basics, grocery prices keep rising. Overall, food costs are now about 26 percent higher than before the pandemic, and for some shoppers, that means changing the way they plan and buy their meals.

“I’m definitely more cautious about what I buy. I focus on the necessities. I’ll rethink my meals based or whatever I need to buy based on what the prices are.” Brianna Stangarone, supermarket shopper

So, with budgets already stretched, how can shoppers still save at the grocery store?

Brian Vines of Consumer Reports says being strategic about where you buy certain items can help when cutting costs.

“It starts with planning ahead of time, be as intentional as you can about exactly what it is that you need. Try to get your big bulk items at big bulk warehouse stores like paper goods or things that you can keep for a long time.” Brian Vines, Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports’ latest price comparison shows Costco, BJ’s, and Aldi ranked among the least expensive options.

But if you don’t have many grocery store options nearby, Consumer Reports says loyalty programs can help you save – especially if you use the store’s app to access digital discounts.

Once at the supermarket, CR recommends spending more time in the outer aisles, where you’ll usually find fresh, nutritious foods and fewer temptations.

And what’s right at eye level isn’t always the best deal. Looking up and down the shelves can help you spot lower-priced options.

Store brands can also be big money savers. Consumer Reports has found that many store brand products cost 15%-25% less and, in some cases, taste better than name brands.

And at checkout, watch the screen to make sure the discounts ring up the way you expect.

Also, to keep in mind, some supermarkets have special discount days for older shoppers - something to explore when you’re working to stretch your grocery budget.