Dr. Pepper to bring back Creamy Coconut ‘dirty soda’

The makers of Dr. Pepper announced a variety of new offerings that soon will hit store shelves for a limited-time, including a “dirty soda” that is a throwback to an earlier generation’s choice. We’re told it mixes coconut flavor with its regular pop beverage.

Keurig Dr. Pepper calls its Dr. Pepper Creamy Coconut soda, “A decadently ‘dirty’ fan‑favorite,” which will combine Dr Pepper’s 23‑flavor blend with “refreshing, summery coconut flavor for a smooth, creamy indulgence.”

The drink is part of an all-new lineup that includes an A&W Root Beer Float and 7-UP Shirley Temple “mocktail.” All will come in regular and sugar-free options, but won’t be here forever.

The 16 new products will be available only for a limited time, some starting in April, with others following over spring and summer.

“Our State of Beverages 2025 Trend Report uncovered that 44% of Americans, and an impressive 72% of Gen Z, try new beverages each month, underscoring the tremendous opportunity for flavor exploration and fan‑driven innovation," said Katie Webb, VP of Innovation at Keurig Dr Pepper. “In fact, Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut was inspired by viral social media trends and its comeback is powered by pure consumer love – when fans rally this hard for a flavor, we listen.”

Dr. Pepper was created in Waco, Texas, by a drugstore owner in the late 1800s, who named it “Dr. Pepper” after Dr. Charles Pepper of Rural Retreat, Virginia, about 90 miles northeast of Roanoke. And did you know? Roanoke has one of the highest per capita consumption rates of Dr. Pepper in the United States, even achieving number one from 1957 to 1959 and again in 1961!

Legend has it, the storekeeper was in love with Dr. Pepper’s daughter.

The drink debuted to millions of visitors at the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair. And the rest is history!