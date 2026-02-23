Giles High School awarded $25,000 Carhartt grant

Precision Machining Senior students toured the New River Community College Machine Tech program in 2025. Machining students at GCTC are able to obtain 6 dual enrollment credits toward a Machine Technology associate degree at NRCC. Pictured are students from Machine Tech I and Machine Tech III. Mr. Derek Snider is their instructor.

Giles High School has been awarded a $25,000 grant from Carhartt’s For the Love of Labor program to help introduce Career and Technical Education through the National Center for Construction Education and Research’s High School Builder Program.

The Giles County Technology Center works with business, industry and the community to prepare students to enter a career or further their education in machine technology, cosmetology, nursing, and building trades.

NCCER’s High School Builder Program provides industry-recognized curriculum, instructor resources and testing so students can earn credentials and graduate workforce ready. The program is intended to remove accreditation barriers that keep schools from offering trade-focused career pathways.

Carhartt launched For the Love of Labor in 2022 to help strengthen the nation’s workforce as demand for skilled trades grows. The company cites a widening skilled-trades gap in construction and manufacturing as one reason for the initiative.

“Carhartt is dedicated to supporting hardworking people, and ‘For the Love of Labor’ reflects our ongoing commitment to the next generation of doers,” said Todd Corley, Chief People & Impact Officer at Carhartt. “Through our partnership with NCCER, we’re highlighting career pathways and delivering accredited training that makes a real difference – not just for students, but the communities that depend on skilled tradespeople.”

Carhartt said Giles High School is one of 15 schools nationwide receiving $25,000 awards as part of a $375,000 distribution through the program. The grant will support teacher training, classroom materials and NCCER-aligned assessments to build a CTE pathway at the school.

This year’s For the Love of Labor grant builds on Carhartt’s ongoing partnership with NCCER, which also received the Spring 2025 grant, increasing the High School Builder Program to 25 Carhartt-supported schools for a total of 70 nationwide.