Governor Spanberger announces that Avio will establish manufacturing facility in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. – Governor Spanberger announced Monday that Avio USA will invest approximately $500 million to establish a new manufacturing facility in Pittsylvania County.

The new 860,000 square foot facility will produce solid rocket motors for defense, tactile propulsion, missile systems and the commercial space sectors. The facility will create over 1,000 new jobs in Southside Virginia.

“Avio USA’s historic investment in Pittsylvania County represents a major win for Southern Virginia, for the Commonwealth, and for our national security,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “By investing more than $500 million in Pittsylvania County, Avio USA will create over 1,000 high‑quality jobs and revitalize domestic production of critical defense technologies. Virginia is proud to support this project and the talented workforce that powers the Commonwealth’s resilient defense industrial base.”

“Avio USA’s investment highlights why Virginia has remained a national leader for the advanced manufacturing and defense industries,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “Pittsylvania County’s prepared sites, skilled workforce, and strong regional partnerships made a project of this scale possible. Together, Avio USA, Pittsylvania County, and the Commonwealth of Virginia will continue to strengthen our nation’s defense industries.”

Avio inc was founded in 1812 and specializes in the development and production of space launch systems and propulsion components.

“Virginia is a leader in advanced manufacturing and aerospace production, and I’m thrilled that Avio has chosen to invest more than $500 million in Pittsylvania,” said U.S. Senator Mark Warner. “This manufacturing facility will strengthen our country’s national defense, boost our Commonwealth’s economy, and bring over 1,000 good-paying jobs to Southern Virginia.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with the Staunton River Regional Industrial Facility Authority, Pittsylvania County, the City of Danville, the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance, the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, and the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission to secure the project for Virginia. Subject to approval by the Virginia General Assembly, Avio will be eligible to receive an MEI Commission-approved special appropriation of up to $97.7 million based on an investment of more than $500 million and the creation of more than 1,000 jobs.