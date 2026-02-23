Skip to main content
None injured, shots fired during altercation in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – No one was injured after an altercation led to reports of shots being fired in Christiansburg on Sunday, a Christiansburg public information officer told 10 News.

Authorities said Christiansburg Police were notified of an altercation in the parking lot of the Christiansburg Recreation Center around 5:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found that an altercation took place and a shot had been fired.

Police said they are investigating the situation and interviewing people of interest. No arrests have been made, and no injuries have been reported.

As of 7 p.m., there is still a heavy police presence in the area.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

