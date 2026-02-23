Northeast blizzard impacting flights and trains out of Roanoke

Roanoke – Thousands of U-S flights are already delayed or canceled due to a historic blizzard icing over the Northeast, according to FlightAware.

Nationwide, more than 5,500 flights have been canceled and over 8,400 flights delayed.

Recommended Videos

While there have been no delays or cancellations this morning out of Lynchburg Regional Airport, Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport shows a number of cancellations for flights arriving from New York City and departing ROA for the Big Apple and Philadelphia.

Most major carriers are also waiving change fees for routes between Virginia and Maine.

Amtrak says train service is also impacted.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and in consultation with our contract meteorologists, host railroads, and local officials, Amtrak is making service adjustments to some routes on Sunday, February 22 and Monday, February 23 due to dangerous weather conditions,” Amtrak wrote in a statement posted online. “Impacted customers will be notified directly of any cancellations or adjustments.”

The National Weather Service says some parts of the Northeast could see more than two-feet of snow, with wind gusts topping 50-miles-per hour.

Meteorologist Delaney Willis has your updated forecast for Southwestern Virginia and the Northeast on air and online.