Two displaced following Roanoke County structure fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Two people are displaced following a structure fire that occurred in Roanoke County early Monday morning, Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said.

RCFRD said they responded to the 5100 block of Yellow Mountain Road around 12:49 a.m. after receiving reports of a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, smoke was found coming from the home.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the fire was under control in about 10 minutes, but two people were displaced and two cats died as a result. Another cat has since received care from EMS.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office estimates around $60,000 in damages.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.