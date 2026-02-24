Gov. Spanberger issues Flag Order in memory and respect for Delegate Barry Knight

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Spanberger issued an order for all flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday in respect and memory of Virginia Delegate Barry Knight.

Spanberger issued the following statement:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of Delegate Barry D. Knight. We honor his decades of service to the Commonwealth as an agricultural leader, legislator, and community servant.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, February 28th, 2026, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 24th day of February, 2026.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger