“Nobody’s asked to come see wind turbines”: Botetourt County B&B owners question Rocky Forge wind farm’s impact

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – Construction is under way on Rocky Forge, which Apex Clean Energy describes as Virginia’s first large land-based wind project. Apex says the project will include 13 turbines, each rated at more than 6 megawatts, for a total nameplate capacity of about 78 megawatts, and that annual production should be roughly equal to electricity used by about 20,000 average Virginia homes.

Apex said the project connects to the regional grid using an existing transmission line between Low Moor and Lexington and that all project output has been purchased by Google through a virtual power purchase agreement. Apex provided a visual simulation and maps on the Rocky Forge website and said the project will pay up to $25 million in taxes to Botetourt County over its lifetime, fund road repairs and upgrades during construction, partner with local contractors and create up to seven full-time operations jobs. The company said turbine deliveries are expected between March and June, with commercial operation targeted by year-end.

One couple who owns property overlooking North Mountain and the Blue Ridge Mountains say their view from their back porch is everything to them.

“We walked out and we saw the view and we said, yep, this is the place for us,” said Jennifer Slater.

Jennifer and Parke Slater moved to their property for the view and later opened Farm View bed-and-breakfast to showcase it.

“We sit out here in the mornings, and God paints this valley differently every day with clouds and fog down there,” Parke Slater said.

He said guests come to the porch for the scenery and that visitors often spend hours photographing the valley and Blue Ridge distant vistas.

“We’ve had people from all over the world come up here. It’s been hours on end looking at the view. But nobody’s asked to come see wind turbines or a wind farm, ” said Parke Slater.

Jennifer Slater said she worries the turbines will change what the couple advertises and what draws guests to their business.

She said they first heard of the project in 2019 and questioned whether the project could expand after initial construction.

“Our fear is that a few years down the road after these are working, they’re going to come back and say it’s not producing enough energy to fuel the data center and they’re going to start building more,” she said.

The Slaters raised additional concerns about wildlife, stream runoff and long-term impacts on property values and tourism, and they asked for broader public input and independent studies.

A representative from Apex Clean Energy says notes that company crews aided local road repairs after storms, and the project will be operational later this year.