One dead following two-vehicle crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Carroll County on Monday evening, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said a Subaru was heading eastbound on Madison Road when it struck a Ford DRW Super Duty heading west on the driver’s side back panel. The Subaru then went off the side of the road, hit a fence, a horse, another fence and a tree.

Authorities said the driver of the Subaru was identified as 74-year-old Sylvia Cropp. Following the crash, she was taken to a hospital where, sadly, she died as a result of her injuries. The driver of the Ford was uninjured.

This crash is still under investigation.