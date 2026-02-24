One injured, six displaced following house fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – One person was injured, and six people were displaced following a house fire that occurred in Roanoke early Tuesday morning, Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said.

RFEMS said crews responded to reports of smoke filling a home in the 2700 block of Brambleton Avenue SW around 12:20 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found fire coming from the rear of the structure.

Authorities said it took about 18 minutes to knock down the fire, and loss stop was marked at 1:18 a.m.

The fire department said one patient was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of minor injuries. Six people were displaced as a result of the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Investigators said the fire was accidental and electrical in nature.