Virginia’s first Black governor, now 95, shares advice for Abigail Spanberger as she makes history, Pt. 1

Former Virginia Governor Doug Wilder is sharing hard–earned wisdom with the Commonwealth’s newest history–maker.

Wilder, the nation’s first elected Black governor, reflected on his trailblazing career and offered advice for Abigail Spanberger, who will become Virginia’s first female governor in January.

Never forget the history of the denial of opportunity, of equity and inclusion. Don’t forget those things. But you don’t have to pick someone to oppose, to point them out. Just do it. And that’s what I learned early on,” said Wilder.

Wilder’s own path began after he returned from serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He entered politics in 1969, and went on to become the first African American state senator in Virginia since Reconstruction. In 1985, he was elected lieutenant governor, and in 1989 he won the governor’s race, becoming Virginia’s 66th governor and the first elected African American governor in U.S. history.

Wilder said some doubted whether Virginia was ready for that kind of change when he ran — but he didn’t.

“There were people who just felt Virginia was not ready,” he said. “I never felt that. I felt that the people of Virginia are ready. And I felt, even though Abigail Spanberger became the first woman to be elected governor, I wasn’t surprised at all.”

As Spanberger prepares to deliver the Democratic response to the State of the Union, Wilder said she should stay focused on the people.

“She stands and represents the people of Virginia,” he said. “I know there will be questions for her or around her relative to her gender. But I think she has far more to offer than just being a woman.”

His advice for Spanberger is simple: keep her attention on Virginians and avoid getting bogged down in fruitless political fights.

“Speak for the people, to the people,” said Wilder. “Don’t get trapped into arguing with people who you’re not gonna win an argument with if you had 20 bishops on your side to say you were right.”

Though he’s long since left elected office, Wilder says he hasn’t stepped away from public life. The school of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University now bears his name. He spoke with high school students this morning and plans to lecture a class at VCU tomorrow.

Wilder also has another milestone to celebrate: he recently turned 95.