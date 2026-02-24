Wythe County School Resource officers to get new body armor

WYTHE CO., Va. – Wythe County Sheriff Anthony Cline announced a $25,423 Grant for school resource officer armor and tactical team communications on Monday.

Sheriff Cline announced the award of the grant to provide rifle-rated body armor for every School Resource Officer serving Wythe County Public Schools. The funding also includes ComTac VI headsets with push-to-talk for members of the Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team to ensure clear communication during high-risk entries.

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office said the following in a Facebook post Monday: