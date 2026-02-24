Wythe County School Resource officers to get new body armor

WYTHE CO., Va. – Wythe County Sheriff Anthony Cline announced a $25,423 Grant for school resource officer armor and tactical team communications on Monday.
Sheriff Cline announced the award of the grant to provide rifle-rated body armor for every School Resource Officer serving Wythe County Public Schools. The funding also includes ComTac VI headsets with push-to-talk for members of the Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team to ensure clear communication during high-risk entries.
The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office said the following in a Facebook post Monday:
These vests are equipment we pray are never needed, but preparation is part of our responsibility. Our School Resource Officers protect the most important resource in Wythe County — our children. When we ask them to stand between danger and our students, we have a duty to ensure they are equipped with the highest level of protection available.
The ComTac VI headsets with push-to-talk will be used by our Tactical Team members during high-risk operations, enabling clear, reliable communication when precision and coordination matter most.Wythe County Sheriff's Office