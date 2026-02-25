Skip to main content
19-year-old dead after single-vehicle crash in Radford Wednesday

RADFORD, Va. – The Radford Police Department announced that a 19-year-old died following a single-vehicle crash in Radford Wednesday.

According to officials, at 11:20 a.m., officers with the department responded to the 10 block of East Street following a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, officers and emergency responders immediately rendered aid. RPD said despite their efforts, 19-year-old Joseph Raccula of Radford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the incident remains under investigation.

