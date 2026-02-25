Botetourt County weighs policy to make Google fund water/sewer upgrades for proposed data center and future developments

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – Leaders in Botetourt County are reviewing ways to refinance and restructure infrastructure funding as they consider a policy that could directly affect the proposed Google data center and other large developments.

During the Board of Supervisors’ Feb. 24 meeting, county officials outlined a proposed pro rata policy that would require developers to “pay their fair share” for water and sewer expansions driven by their projects. The discussion comes as the county evaluates how to manage future borrowing and capital costs tied to major utility upgrades.

The pro rata framework would shift the cost of oversized infrastructure improvements — such as larger water mains, pump stations, storage tanks and other off-site upgrades — onto projects that create the demand. Under the proposal, Google would be responsible for funding substantial system expansions necessary to serve its planned data center.

If infrastructure is intentionally built larger to accommodate future growth, later developers could reimburse a portion of the upfront costs, spreading expenses over time while ensuring taxpayers are not left subsidizing private development.

County leaders said the approach is part of a broader financial strategy that includes examining refinancing options and long-term capital planning to protect the county’s fiscal stability. By tying infrastructure costs more directly to growth, officials say they can reduce pressure on general fund revenues and limit the need for public debt tied to private projects.

Residents urged the board to proceed cautiously.

“The obligation of this board and of the county administration is not to simply facilitate investment, it is to protect. Protect the people of this community from long-term downside risk,” said a Botetourt County resident.

County Attorney Michael Lockaby told supervisors that the scale of water demand from the proposed data center could exceed what Carvin’s Cove can currently support, potentially accelerating the timeline for developing a new regional water source. If that occurs, a proposed water replacement agreement would require a major user such as Google to help fund the search for and development of that new supply if its usage triggers the need.

“A major developer that is willing to put money on the table to develop something like this, it doesn’t happen every day,” said Lockaby.

Officials noted that such large-scale infrastructure decisions are uncommon and carry long-term financial implications.

Several residents also questioned whether the board has been sufficiently transparent as it evaluates both infrastructure financing and the data center proposal.

“The lack of transparency with the residents of this county has been alarming, and I believe the residents of the counties should be able to come together and have their concerns and objections heard,” said Jessica Behrman, a Botetourt resident.

For some, the debate goes beyond budgets and bond structures.

“I came back home to raise my children here. And it really breaks my heart that the place I wanted to share with them is sold or being sold.“ said Mary Elizabeth Taylor, a Botetourt County resident.

Another speaker urged supervisors to, “Stop protecting the interests of corporations over the interests of your own citizens.”

The debate underscores a broader balancing act — encouraging economic growth while shielding taxpayers from long-term financial and environmental risk.