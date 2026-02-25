Danville Police searching for 19-year-old with condition that could require medical attention

The Danville Police Department is searching for a 19-year-old who has a condition that may require medical attention.

Authorities say Patrick Botkin was last seen on Tuesday at about 6:30 p.m., near the SOVAH Health emergency room, before walking toward the fork in the road at West and South Main Streets. We’re told he was not a patient at the hospital.

Botkin, who is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, was last seen wearing black boots, a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling 911, patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.