Douglas Wilder, 95, Reflects on His Historic Governorship and Shares Advice for Virginia’s First Female Gov. Spanberger

ROANOKE, VA. – About 36 years ago, Douglas Wilder made history as the first African American elected governor in the United States when he took office in Virginia. Serving from 1990 to 1994, Wilder’s victory was a landmark moment not only for the Commonwealth but for the nation. Before becoming governor, he had already broken barriers as the first African American state senator in Virginia since Reconstruction and, in 1985, as the state’s lieutenant governor.

Now 95 years old, Wilder remains an influential voice in Virginia politics and public life.

10 News had the chance to speak with Wilder about his legacy and offered his perspective on another history-making leader: Governor Abigail Spanberger, who took office about a month ago as Virginia’s first female governor.

Wilder says he is pleased that Spanberger won and is now watching closely to see how she approaches one of the most powerful tools of the office: the state budget.

“I think she’s let the legislature know that she knows how to control the flow of what? Money,” said Wilder. “And if you don’t know that, then you’re not going to be a good leader.”

When asked what he would say to people who might believe Virginia isn’t ready for its first female governor, Wilder said they should understand the history of the Commonwealth.

“I tell them that they don’t know Virginia. They don’t know the people,” he said. “They said Virginia wasn’t ready for so many things. Virginia was the first state in the nation to have a legislative holiday for Martin Luther King.”

For Wilder, Spanberger’s leadership shouldn’t be viewed through the narrow lens of gender, but through her performance and commitment to the role.

“I don’t think she’s being weighted with seeing what she can do as a woman,” he said. “She’s going to be doing the best possible job she can as governor. And we will be there to help her.”

Looking ahead, Wilder says it’s critical for Spanberger to stay grounded in the needs of everyday Virginians.

“Listen to the people, stay the course, and make certain you watch where the money goes,” said Wilder.

Though he is no longer in elected office, Wilder is far from retired from public life. The School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University bears his name, and he continues to engage with students and young people. He recently spoke with a group of high school students, urging them to understand and participate in the political process.

“Make certain that you understand who is making the decisions. Make certain you become a part of that. Is it a big part, small part?” he said. “You’ve got to be a part, because if you’re not a part of the politics, you’re taken for granted. And if you take them for granted, it don’t make sense. And too many people fought and died for us to have a right, for us [not] to be apprehended to be thrown away.”

Wilder recently celebrated his 95th birthday, yet he continues to lecture at Virginia Commonwealth University and remains vocal about leadership, civic engagement, and the importance of public service.