Father sentenced after pleading guilty to abusing his two babies in Rockbridge County

A father was sentenced after pleading guilty to abusing his two infants in Rockbridge County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Twenty-two-year-old Treveion St. Clair-Helm of Buena Vista pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse and neglect in Rockbridge County Circuit Court on Feb. 17. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 16 years suspended. Prosecutors upgraded the initial Class 6 felony charges to Class 4 felonies.

The sentencing stems from an April 19, 2025, report of possible abuse in the Versuvius area of the county. Investigators recovered video showing the father carrying one infant by the head, the baby’s full body weight supported by the head and neck, and hitting the baby on the back five to six times with audible force.

Both infants were evaluated and treated at Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital and transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for forensic exams. The Rockbridge Area Department of Social Services removed the children and placed them with a foster family; officials said they are expected to make a full recovery without long-term physical injuries.

The forensic exams found multiple injuries:

Baby No. 1 had:

Bruising to the ears, face, torso, abdomen, back and legs

Petechiae on the head and face

Hemorrhaging in the right eye

Breaks to both upper and lower lips

Baby No. 2 had:

A previously torn and healed upper frenulum consistent with blunt-force trauma

A healing, nondisplaced distal right ulna fracture

The sheriff’s office said an expert would have testified that the injuries were inflicted by another person because neither infant was old enough to move on their own, such as rolling over.

“These were defenseless children who relied on the adults around them for protection and care,” Sheriff Tony McFaddin stated. “I am proud of the work our deputies and investigators did to ensure this case was thoroughly investigated and presented for prosecution. Child abuse has no place in our community, and we will continue to act swiftly and decisively to protect our most vulnerable citizens.”