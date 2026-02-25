Lynchburg motor vehicle crash that injured 9-year-old pedestrian under investigation

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg police department announced Wednesday that a 9-year-old boy was injured after a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

According to officials, LPD and the LFD responded to the report of a motorvehicle crash involving a pedestrian at 4:23 p.m. in the 2300 block of Old Forest Road.

Upon arrival, crews found a 9-year-old boy lying in the roadway with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. LFD provided immediate medical aid, and the child was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital.

The 41-year-old driver of the vehicle remained on scene and he was cooperative with the investigation. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Bauserman at (434) 455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You may also enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.