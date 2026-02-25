Major changes coming to parts of Rocky Mount following $800,000 grant

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Improvements are coming to the North Main corridor in Rocky Mount after the town secured an $800,000 state grant aimed at revitalizing one of its main gateways.

The funding, awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Community Development, will support exterior upgrades for local businesses and infrastructure improvements along North Main Street, which stretches from the U.S. 220 exit to the Angle Memorial Bridge near downtown.

“It’s one of the entryways to town and it’s an area that’s up and coming,” said Mayor Holland Perdue.

Town leaders say the investment is designed to make the area more attractive to prospective businesses while supporting those already established there. In addition to façade improvements for stores and restaurants, the town plans to enhance roads and sidewalks in the corridor.

The Rocky Mount Bowling Center is one of ten businesses that have signed on to participate so far. Manager Tanya Young said the funding will allow the bowling alley to modernize its exterior.

“It’ll give us a facelift outside and make us look more appealing and go along with the new businesses,” Young said. “The growth of the town is greatly appreciated — the attention that’s being put on the town and this side of town. We want to make ourselves look the part.”

Additional development is also planned nearby, including a new hotel and a travel center, further signaling growth in the corridor.

Both the hotel and travel center are scheduled to open in 2027. Builders are targeting a summer date for the travel center opening and December ribbon cutting for the hotel. The travel center is set to bring in three new businesses to the town: Carvel Ice Cream, Cinnabon and Moe’s Southwest Grill.

“We’ve got a growing area and so we’re happy again to attract local businesses and make sure they’re successful here,” Perdue said. “Anytime you come into an area and people feel better and see that things are going on, it’s good for the community overall.”

Town officials expect the improvements to be completed within the next three years.